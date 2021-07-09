CDC Updates Guidelines To Protect Kids From COVID In School. Plus: Vacation Tips
It’s only July, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is focusing on the coming school year, and its message is clear: It wants students back in the classroom. On Friday, the agency issued updated guidance for K-12 schools, highlighting the importance of getting as many eligible children vaccinated as possible to return classrooms to normal or near normal and enumerating its list of best practices to prevent transmission of COVID-19.www.wabe.org
