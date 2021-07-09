Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

CDC Updates Guidelines To Protect Kids From COVID In School. Plus: Vacation Tips

By Sheila Mulrooney Eldred
Posted by 
WABE
WABE
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s only July, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is focusing on the coming school year, and its message is clear: It wants students back in the classroom. On Friday, the agency issued updated guidance for K-12 schools, highlighting the importance of getting as many eligible children vaccinated as possible to return classrooms to normal or near normal and enumerating its list of best practices to prevent transmission of COVID-19.

www.wabe.org

Comments / 0

WABE

WABE

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Where ATL meets NPR

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#K 12 School#High School#Vacations#Cdc Updates Guidelines#Mayo Clinic#Delta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Kids
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Place
Dubai
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Wheaton, ILPosted by
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Wheaton, IL Parents Protest Masks Being Made Optional for School Children Despite IDPH Adopting CDC Updated Guidelines

Parents demand that masks be made mandatory for school children, especially those in elementary schools. Many parents in Wheaton, Illinois are outraged by the announcement that masks will be made optional in Wheaton schools for the 2021-2022 school year. According to the announcement for schools in District 200 which includes Wheaton, the decision of whether children should wear masks in school will be up to the parents.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

The COVID-19 Situation in the U.S Might Deteriorate

The number of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus keeps getting higher in the U.S, and many states have already added some restrictions. Los Angeles County already decided to make mandatory again wearing masks indoors, even for those fully vaccinated. According to CNN, this decision came after the Delta variant started to become dominant in the U.S, and for more than a week, Los Angeles had more than 1.000 new cases daily. Last week, Orange County Mayor was thinking of also making masks mandatory indoors and in crowded places due to a rise in daily infections.
Public Healthnewschannel6now.com

COVID-19: Mask, vaccine mandates rise along with delta variant

(CNN) - The pandemic is nowhere near finished. That’s the latest from the World Health Organization, as the delta variant continues to spread. In the U.S., it’s been reported in every state. Some mask mandates are back in effect because of it, and vaccine mandates are becoming more common, too.
Public Healthiosconews.com

CDC leader: US in 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. is becoming “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” (July 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/ec6b88b1cbb14b4dad7edc007fbf2643.
Public HealthMyStateline.com

Nurses want CDC to recommend everyone wear masks again

(WTVO) — The United States’ largest labor union and association for registered nurses is calling for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to continue mask mandates as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads. National Nurses United addressed a public letter to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Monday, asking for...
Massachusetts StateInternational Business Times

79 Fully Vaccinated People Died Of COVID-19 In Massachusetts, DPH Data Shows

Nearly 80 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus, the state’s health department said. Officials of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Saturday released data showing there had been 4,450 “breakthrough” cases of the novel coronavirus among more than four million vaccinated residents in the state.
KidsWired

The CDC Owes Parents Better Messaging on the Vaccine for Kids

On June 23, an advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met to discuss, among other topics, vaccine-related cases of myocarditis, which have hospitalized hundreds of adolescents. Evidence of a correlation between the condition, an inflammation of the heart muscle, and the vaccines had been mounting for months. Numerous countries had altered or withheld recommendations for pediatric vaccination, with some citing an ambiguous risk-benefit. One day after the committee meeting, however, CDC director Rochelle Walensky went on TV and calmly reassured viewers that there was nothing to worry about: Vaccinating kids age 12 and up, at the full dosage and same schedule as adults, should continue with alacrity.
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Public Health Remains Vigilant in Assessing COVID-19 Delta Variant

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department remains vigilant in the assessment of the increase in COVID-19 cases and the impact of the Delta variant within the county. The Delta variant is labeled as a variant of concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is known to have increased transmissibility.
Public Healthverywellfamily.com

CDC Releases Guidance for In-Person Schooling This Fall

To the delight of many students, parents, and teachers, the CDC is recommending in-person classroom learning for the fall. The new set of guidelines, released in early July, contain measures to facilitate a safe transition back into the classroom. From unvaccinated individuals wearing masks to ongoing measures like hand washing...
Public HealthKDVR.com

The more unvaccinated, the more dangerous variants, health experts say

DENVER (KDVR) — A recent increase in COVID-19 cases nationwide is causing concern in communities, especially those with large percentages of unvaccinated people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found the current 7-day moving average of daily new cases increased nearly 70% compared with the previous 7-day moving average.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Why Many Black & Hispanic Americans Distrust COVID Vaccines

Last Updated: July 16, 2021. FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Language barriers and distrust of the health care system are among the reasons why many Black and Hispanic Americans are reluctant to get COVID-19 vaccines, a new study finds. The two groups -- which have been disproportionately affected...
Homer, INShelbyville News

The tricky question of demanding kids get vaccinated to attend school

In Homer’s “Iliad,” the story of the war between the ancient Greeks and Trojans, the Greeks used a secret weapon, the Trojan horse, to vanquish their enemy at the close of a brutal 10-year conflict. In the battle against COVID-19, our own Trojan horse is vaccination. Cases and deaths have...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

National nurse union calls for CDC to reinstate mask mandate

CHARLOTTE — National Nurses United, one of the largest nurse unions, is calling for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reinstate mask requirements regardless of whether people are vaccinated. “The pandemic isn’t over yet,” said Deborah Burger, president of National Nurses United. Burger has been a registered nurse...
Pharmaceuticalsfoxwilmington.com

CDC panel to weigh COVID-19 booster shots in immunocompromised patients

A panel of independent experts advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plans to consider additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine in a small fraction of the population with weakened immune systems. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) plans to convene on July 22 to discuss “clinical considerations...

Comments / 0

Community Policy