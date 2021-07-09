The Open Reel Acquires 'Mía and Moi,' Closes Key Sales at Cannes Marché du Film (EXCLUSIVE)
Leading Italian sales agent and production company The Open Reel is at the Cannes Marché du Film selling its newly-acquired Spanish feature “Mía and Moi” (“Mia y Moi”) from director Borja de la Vega. There, the company has already closed sales on the feature to Dramarama in the U.S., Cinemien in Benelux and German-speaking territories and OUTtv in Israel, Spain and Scandinavia.www.greenwichtime.com
