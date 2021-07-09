Paul Huntley Dies: Premier Stage, Film & TV Wigmaker Who Provided Coifs For ‘Tootsie’, ‘Cats’ And Cruella De Vil Was 89

The Best Actress envelope was the most anticipated opening of 1951. At the 23rd Oscar ceremony, movie fans, bookies, and reporters had their money split between two highly celebrated comeback candidates: either Gloria Swanson’s magnificent return to acting after almost twenty years in Billy Wilder’s Sunset Boulevard, or Bette Davis’s return to critical acclaim after having been declared “box office poison” by the studio for whom she had earned multiple millions, playing Margot Channing in Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s All About Eve. Eve ended up being the night’s big winner, taking six Oscars (including Best Picture) to Sunset’s three, but on the choice for Best Actress, Academy voters were also likely split and allowed a third candidate to emerge. The name in the envelope was neither of these screen queens, but a newcomer who had repeated her Broadway success in the film version of Garson Kanin’s Born Yesterday: Judy Holliday. Or as the audience knew her, “Who?”