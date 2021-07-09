Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

9 songs to add to your pool party playlist

By Jim Harrington, The Mercury News
Democrat-Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” to Adele’s “Water Under the Bridge,” H2O has long caught the attention of popular songwriters and musicians. The reasons, of course, are elemental. We need water to survive, thus it’s a great lyrical metaphor for all kinds of things we can’t do...

democratherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Harry
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Axl Rose
Person
Otis Redding
Person
Adele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Pool Party#Beaches#Playlists#Simon Garfunkel#New Wave#Paragons#This Guns N Roses#Waterfalls#Tlc#Submarines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Boston, MABoston Herald

Heading on a summer road trip? Here’s your playlist

Summer’s here and the time is right … not just for dancing in the street, but for taking a long road trip and enjoying the freedom you didn’t have last year. With that in mind, our road trip playlist collects a batch of songs that would be perfect with the top down and the windows open. Hit the gas and let’s go:
Musicwvli927.com

Paul McCartney Spotlights ‘Traveling’ Songs For New Spotify Playlist

Paul McCartney has just uploaded a new 14-song “Sticking Out Of My Back Pocket” Spotify playlist on his official PaulMcCartney.com site. Every month McCartney posts a new tracklisting with a specific theme. This month's theme spotlights travel and showcases some of “Macca's” more destination-oriented tracks. A message to fans on...
Musicyr.media

10 Songs For Your Fourth of July (or Any Cookout) Playlist

We put together a checklist for your Summer BBQ playlist you need on the cookout soundtrack this year (and every year). 30 years ago, DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince dropped the dry season signifier, “Summertime”, and prophesied its use as a cookout anthem in their family BBQ themed music video. When the sun comes out, so does “Summa, summa, summa time.”
Musicmagneticmag.com

Weedsday Playlist: Celebrity Chef Nikki Steward Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Vape Sesh

Chef Nikki Steward is one of the most sought-after culinary entertainment chefs in the country, working for corporate leaders, celebrities, athletes and social influencers. She’s the creator of The High-End Affair, a touring culinary cannabis entertainment brand. Chef Nikki’s niche approach to whole and healthy foods has enabled her to study under executive chefs from around the world. She’s toured with DJ Khaled and curated dinners for celebs, including Snoop Dogg, Dave Chappelle and Migos. In front of dinner crowds, she weaves stories about life, culture and local cuisine.
MusicNo Depression

The Flatlanders Add to Their Legend With a Romp Through Favorite Songs

They were once “More a Legend Than a Band.” That’s what happens when your debut album’s release is delayed nearly 20 years and your principal members in the meantime go on to great critical success as solo acts. Over a Zoom call, the three say that there was no rhyme...
Theater & Dancebrooklynvegan.com

Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
Killeen, TXPosted by
B106

12 Killeen Rappers You Need To Have On Your Playlist

I know people listen to their favorite music on their playlists whether working out, driving, or hanging out at home. And there are a lot of dope rappers in Killeen. So I figured I turn y'all on to some local artists right here in this area who you may not have heard of that have some really good music.
MusicSan Francisco Chronicle

Listen: A Tina Turner classic spruced up, plus a posthumous release from trumpet great Roy Hargrove

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Rodrigo Amarante, “Drama” (Polyvinyl) You might already know Rodrigo Amarante, a native of Rio de Janeiro, as the voice behind “Tuyo,” the theme song to Netflix’s popular show about the Colombian drug trade, “Narcos.” The singer-songwriter gained fame in Brazil with the cultish alternative rock band Los Hermanos and then seeped deeper into the American indie scene playing with bohemian polyglot Devendra Banhart as well as Little Joy, a band he co-founded with Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti. On his sophomore solo release, Amarante’s singular talents have rarely sounded more gorgeous. Tracks like the orchestral and atmospheric “Sky Beneath,” the true Tropicália of “Maré” and the samba instrumentals of “Eu Com Você” show the scope of his multilingual artistry.
Beauty & Fashionkcrw.com

Private Playlist: Art-pop chanteuse Gel Set shares perfect picks for hot parties and cool winters

Private Playlist is a listening session with Southern California’s most notable musical figures in their private creative environments. If the name Gel Set conjures an involuntary cascade of ‘80s-derived pop culture signifiers, you’ve already fallen into Laura Callier’s trap. The LA-based multimedia artist created Gel Set as a kind of anti-pop statement, using some of its tropes (percolating synths, primitive video effects, day-glo makeup) for her own darkly ironic ends.
MusicBoston Globe

On Clairo’s splendid ‘Sling,’ introspection, angst, and echoes of ’70s pop

As Clairo, Carlisle-raised Claire Cottrill has been one of bedroom pop’s brightest stars, with songs like the breezy “Bags” and the galloping “Sofia” blending potent hooks with immediately observed lyrics about life as a young queer woman. On Clairo’s second album, “Sling” (out Friday), Cottrill broadens her musical horizons in thrilling ways, expanding her sound and making her songwriting shine even more brightly — and her observations on the modern world hit even harder.
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Pandora Launches New Rock Stations for Artists with 1 Billion Streams

On Thursday (July 15), Pandora launched its new "Billionaires" stations on the music-streaming service, highlighting artists who've reached 1 billion streams in their respective genres on the platform. The music programming is an extension of an existent Pandora initiative that honors artists who reach the play count milestone. Of interest...
MusicPosted by
The Press

Kate Magdalena's New Song 'Canyonlands" Recalls Music of the Sixties: Bringing the Music and Message of Sixties Icon "Laurel Canyon" to Contemporary Listeners

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sixties made its imprint on almost every aspect of our lives, changing the world from one bound in some fundamental ways, to one that became freed of some, if not all, of those bindings. From models of beauty, and social mores, to political, economic, and spiritual openings, there was a sudden expansion of authentic expression. One of the seeds of that new expression was Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles where Joni Mitchell, David Crosby, and Steven Stills lived for a time and worked together.
Musicropeadope.com

New Music | Taku Hirano

Master percussionist Taku Hirano has been called ‘my secret weapon’ by none other than the musical icon Mick Fleetwood. He has worked with everyone from Stevie Nicks to Stevie Wonder, Dr. Dre to Dr. John. His eagerness to learn and participate in all styles of music is well documented, with years of study under master conguero Giovanni Hidalgo and graduating as the first Hand Percussion principal at Berklee School of Music, to graduate studies in West African and North Indian musical traditions at California Institute of The Arts, to a month of research in Havana studying at the home of Afro-Cuban percussion master Changuito. The breadth of Taku’s experience and journey cannot be overstated.
MusicPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Clairo On How the Carpenters, Paul Simon, and Her New Dog Inspired Her Latest Album

In 2019, Claire Cottrill released Immunity, her debut album, the same evening that she reached another career milestone: performing at Madison Square Garden. Having risen to fame practically overnight with the viral hit “Pretty Girl”—its lo-fi music video currently sits at 75 million-plus views on YouTube—Cottrill previewed the album for thousands of people nightly as she opened for Khalid on his Free Spirit World Tour.
Musicthesource.com

5 Songs We Need On Our Outside Summer Playlist

The summer has arrived, and the world is back open. Many people are adjusting to the post-COVID precautions and are no longer scared to come outside. Artists have returned to touring, music festivals are popping off, and the clubs are packed wall-to-wall. Now that everybody is outside again, here are our current 5 songs we’re playing to get us ready.
Musicseoulbeats.com

The Case of the Missing Pool in Brave Girls’ “Pool Party”

Following the success of “Chi Mat Ba Ram”, Brave Girls are back with another MV for their b-side, “Pool Party”. Amidst aiming for the title of “Summer Queens”, one that was helmed by Sistar, the quartet have also been seen shooting multiple summer CFs and selling out their first fan meeting in 30 seconds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy