9 songs to add to your pool party playlist

Master percussionist Taku Hirano has been called ‘my secret weapon’ by none other than the musical icon Mick Fleetwood. He has worked with everyone from Stevie Nicks to Stevie Wonder, Dr. Dre to Dr. John. His eagerness to learn and participate in all styles of music is well documented, with years of study under master conguero Giovanni Hidalgo and graduating as the first Hand Percussion principal at Berklee School of Music, to graduate studies in West African and North Indian musical traditions at California Institute of The Arts, to a month of research in Havana studying at the home of Afro-Cuban percussion master Changuito. The breadth of Taku’s experience and journey cannot be overstated.