A Russian official claims he is unaware Russian-linked hacking group REvil vanished online and said "I don't know which groups disappeared where" on Wednesday. REvil's online presence disappeared Tuesday after hitting software company Kaseya, based in Florida, with a ransomware attack on July 2 that affected more than 1,000 organizations internationally, the Associated Press reported. Following the attack, President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin to "take action" against cyber criminals living in Russia last Friday.