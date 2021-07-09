Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

SOLANAX Has Now Started Their Second IEO Round!

cryptonews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. The IEO has been a recent innovation in the cryptocurrency space, and Solanax, a Solana blockchain-based automated market maker (AMM), has recently started gaining momentum in the crypto community for its upcoming IEO as it is going to be one of the fastest Cross-Chain DEX in decentralised finance or DeFi space. Here is how you can participate in the IEO.

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowdfunding#Cryptonews Com#Ieo#Ico#Dex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketscryptonews.com

Last Chance To Invest in Solanax IEO As It Enters Round-3

The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. Are you rueing that you missed the private offer of Solanax tokens? If so, here is your final chance to get your hands on the Solanax IEO, as Round 3 of the IEO is beginning shortly.
Marketscryptonews.com

AscendEX Lists Sentinel Token (DVPN)

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. AscendEX, formerly BitMax, an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, will be announcing the listing of Sentinel token (DVPN) under the pair USDT/DVPN on July 13 at 1 p.m. UTC.
Marketsaithority.com

Hedera Hashgraph and LCX to Develop Infrastructure for Digital Securities

Liechtenstein Blockchain Innovator, LCX announces a strategic partnership with Hedera Hashgraph. LCX is expanding its Liechtenstein Protocol for the Hedera Hashgraph network to establish a new standard for security tokens and tokenized digital assets. LCX established one of the world’s first regulated and compliant blockchain ecosystems for professional investors and...
Marketscryptonews.com

HAPI Lists on AscendEX

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. AscendEX, a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite, is excited to announce the listing of the HAPI token (HAPI) under the pair USDT/HAPI on July 15 at 1 p.m. UTC. HAPI, launched in...
Marketscryptonews.com

Why Do Projects Need an IEO?

The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. Cryptocurrency and blockchain project funding trends have been changing over the years. While Initial Coin Offering (ICO) dominated the scenes at the initial stages of crypto investments, the last two years have seen IEOs taking over after the collapse of the former. Many crypto project founders are today raising capital for their new projects through IEO. The IEO took over the scene of fundraising after ICO’s massive scamming cases. But why do these crypto projects need an IEO?
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Who Else Is Eligible For More Stimulus Aid?

The 4th stimulus check doesn’t look like a possibility at this moment. However, many struggling Americans are still eligible for economic assistance! The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of damage in the lives of middle-class Americans and everyone is looking to come out of the misery. The 4th Stimulus...
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....
Marketscryptopotato.com

41,000 Bitcoin Transferred to Coinbase Pro In One Hour: Should You be Worried?

After another week of consolidation for bitcoin, with a drawdown to $31k, investors look to the weekend for a sigh of relief as the GBTC shares unlock continues. On-chain analysts detected an unusually large inflow of 41,000 BTC over a few transactions into Coinbase Pro Exchange, in just one hour. The immediate reaction from Crypto Twitter was fear and calls for BTC “to $20k or $10k BTC.”
Marketsbitcoin.com

Grayscale Investments Launches Defi Fund — Now Offers 15 Crypto Investment Products

Grayscale Investments has launched a decentralized finance (defi) fund. The new defi fund is the crypto asset manager’s 15th investment product and its second diversified product. “The emergence of decentralized finance protocols provide clear examples of technologies that can redefine the future of the financial services industry,” said the Grayscale CEO.
Cell Phonesokcfox.com

How to keep more of your data private from payment apps

There is no way to use a payment app without giving over some of your data. Yes, payment apps are convenient-- from splitting the check after an outing with friends to paying someone back for bills between roommates, but at a minimum apps like PayPal, Cash App, and Venmo are gathering what you are spending your money on, who you are sending it to, and even your location.
Marketsinvezz.com

Grayscale partners with CoinDesk to roll out a DeFi fund and index

Per Michael Sonnenshein, these launches seek to offer investors broad access to the DeFi space. Reportedly, the Grayscale DeFi Fund will offer a portfolio that tracks the CoinDesk DeFi Index. The CoinDesk DeFi Index features 10 DeFi protocols, including UniSwap, and Aave among others. The largest digital asset manager, Grayscale...
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

Licensed Russian Forex Dealers Reported Rise in Client Numbers in Q2

Russian self-regulatory forex industry organization, AFD, last week published some key metrics of the local forex dealers, showing how the forex trading demand is growing. According to the AFD published numbers, licensed forex dealers operating in Russia have added a total of 5,489 new clients to their platform in the second quarter of 2021. The Russian brokerage platforms added more than 16,000 traders over the period of one year, and the total number of traders has now surpassed 34,900.
Stocksinvezz.com

Binance completes its 16th quarterly BNB burn; Destroys 1.29M tokens

This is Binance’s second-largest burn, seeing as the destroyed coins were worth $393.6 million. The largest burn came in April after Binance removed BNB worth $600 million from circulation. BNB has not reacted positively to this burn and is currently 2.41% down over the past 24 hours. Binance, the leading...
Commodities & Futurecryptopolitan.com

Enjin Coin Price Prediction 2021 – 2028

Enjin coin is an ERC-155 token and an ERC 20 token that relies on the Ethereum network to support smart contracts and payments. Its supply is finite, with a market cap of 1 billion units. It was first announced in July 2017 and launched on the Ethereum network in June 2018.
ComputersCoinDesk

Anatomy of Ransomware Attack: Chat Support, a Discount and a Surcharge for Bitcoin

The victim stated that $50,000 was too steep and asked for a reduction, to which the attacked replied "My boss can offer 20% discount." Rather than paying in the anonymity-focused crypto monero, the victim asked to pay in bitcoin as it was easier to obtain. The attacker accepted the request, albeit with a 10% surcharge, reflecting the increased traceability of bitcoin.
Economynfcw.com

People’s Bank of China issues digital yuan trial progress report

Nearly 21m (20.87m) personal and 3.51m corporate digital yuan wallets have so far been issued during China’s ongoing trials of its central bank digital currency (CBDC), the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has revealed. To date, the digital currency — also known as e-CNY — has been used to make...
Public SafetyCoinDesk

SEC Files Fraud Charges Against Florida Man in Crypto App Scam

Aron Govil, CEO of mobile application developer Telidyne, allegedly told investors between April 2019 and May 2020 that the company had developed the “Teli App” that allowed users to conduct transactions in cryptocurrencies on a mobile phone, and had also started to develop an app that detected COVID-19. According to the SEC’s complaint, the “Teli App” wasn’t functional and the company hadn’t started work on the COVID-19 detection app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy