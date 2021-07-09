SOLANAX Has Now Started Their Second IEO Round!

The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. Cryptocurrency and blockchain project funding trends have been changing over the years. While Initial Coin Offering (ICO) dominated the scenes at the initial stages of crypto investments, the last two years have seen IEOs taking over after the collapse of the former. Many crypto project founders are today raising capital for their new projects through IEO. The IEO took over the scene of fundraising after ICO’s massive scamming cases. But why do these crypto projects need an IEO?