What the Cleveland Cavaliers do with their pick at No. 3 will be tied to their future with Collin Sexton. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports. The NBA Draft Lottery was not a complete disaster for the Magic, but it was nonetheless a devastating blow. After a dreadful season thwarted by some of the worst injury luck ever seen in the NBA, which sparked Jeff Weltman’s decision to blow up the roster and start again, Orlando will pick fifth with their own selection.