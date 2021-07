One man is locked up today in south Louisiana. He's accused of opening fire on a pickup truck during a road rage incident in a Slidell neighborhood. Slidell police have released video of the incident from one of the homes in the area. You can clearly see a man in the passenger seat of the gray car jump out with a gun and open fire on the white pickup truck. The driver of that truck floors it to get out of the area. The truck was hit several times. One of the homes was also hit by a bullet. Thankfully, no one was hit.