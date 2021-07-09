Cancel
Zaila Avant-garde Wins 2021 Scripps Spelling Bee, Becomes First Black American Winner

By Antonio Ferme
GreenwichTime
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 14-year-old from Harvey, La., correctly spelled “murraya” — defined as “a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees having pinnate leaves and flowers with imbricated petals” — to clinch victory. “Does this word contain the English word murray, which could be the name of a comedian or just an...

