BTS celebrate ditching masks, shout out Elton John in new video & song “Permission to Dance”

After waiting for weeks for "Permission To Dance" to come out, fans finally got to listen to the song on July 9. Prior to this release, BTS has been quite busy for the past 2 months, giving fans a lot of concept photos, videos, and even conferences. They performed "Butter" for American and Japanese programs, plus recorded numerous versions of the song, with new music videos for each of the versions. "Butter" is BTS's biggest single yet, and it has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 6 weeks in a row.