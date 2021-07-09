Cancel
Theater & Dance

BTS celebrate ditching masks, shout out Elton John in new video & song “Permission to Dance”

By Syndicated Content
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you get when Ed Sheeran teams up with BTS? An insanely catchy song and memorable video. BTS is out with their new single, “Permission to Dance,” co-written by Ed, his frequent collaborators Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid, and Jenna Andrews, who co-wrote “Butter.” It celebrates the joys of dancing your troubles away, with the group singing, “We don’t need to worry/’Cause when we fall, we know how to land.

Theater & Dancethemusicuniverse.com

BTS releases ‘Permission to Dance’

New track appears on the CD single box set for “Butter”. BTS has released their “Butter” CD single box set that includes the summer song “Butter” as well as the brand new track “Permission to Dance” that will get your heart pumping. The instrumental versions of each are also included, bringing the track listing to four songs.
Theater & Dance101 WIXX

BTS channels the Wild West with “Permission to Dance” teaser

BTS is giving fans a taste of their new single “Permission to Dance.”. The worldwide sensations dropped the trailer for their upcoming track on Tuesday and it’s channelling all of the Wild Wild West vibes. The 32-second clip begins with Suga reading a tabloid newspaper before strutting over to meet...
Theater & Danceseattleindian.com

BTS drops new single 'Permission to dance'

Belonging to the dance pop genre, "Permission to dance'' is another fun song coming from the band. Musician Ed Sheeran and British producer Steve Mac partook in making the number. The performance spotlights on BTS' energetic charms as usual, and the dance moves are easy to emulate, so anyone can...
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

RM and his love for "Permission To Dance" Why the leader of BTS loved the new single before its release

After waiting for weeks for "Permission To Dance" to come out, fans finally got to listen to the song on July 9. Prior to this release, BTS has been quite busy for the past 2 months, giving fans a lot of concept photos, videos, and even conferences. They performed "Butter" for American and Japanese programs, plus recorded numerous versions of the song, with new music videos for each of the versions. "Butter" is BTS's biggest single yet, and it has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 6 weeks in a row.

