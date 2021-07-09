Town Council resumes in-person meetings; remote comment still possible
JACKSON, Wyo. — After 15 months of virtual meetings due to COVID-19, Town Council voted to return to in-person meetings this week. The public can still weigh in virtually. Community members who cannot attend meetings in person can still make public comment virtually for all regular, special, and emergency council meetings. Applicants and presenters are also still allowed to participate in meetings remotely.buckrail.com
Comments / 0