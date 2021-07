Jim Morrison was found dead in the bathtub of his Paris apartment in the early morning hours of July 3, 1971 at age 27. Beyond those few facts, little else is agreed upon. A French medical examiner ruled that a heart attack ended the life of the Doors frontman, but no autopsy was ever performed. Fifty years later, fans continue to question the official story. Morrison's death has become the rock 'n' roll equivalent of the JFK assassination, spawning a dizzying array of legends that mix fact and myth. Finding the truth at the heart of these wildly divergent tales becomes less possible with each passing year, but amidst the confusion and misinformation, one man's name appears with notable regularity.