Only last month, for the first time, 277-year-old British auction house Sotheby announced the acceptance of cryptocurrency as a supported payment option. The historic moment arrives less than a month later as the auction house just set the world record for the most expensive piece of jewelry ever sold for cryptocurrency by auctioning off a 101.38-carat diamond for $12.3 million of either Bitcoin or Ether on Friday. The diamond was the most expensive physical object ever publicly offered for purchase with cryptocurrency.