Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

U.K. police officer admits killing woman abducted on walk home

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON >> A British police officer pleaded guilty today to murdering a 33-year-old woman who was abducted as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London. Wayne Couzens previously admitted kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard, a marketing executive who went missing on March 3. Couzens entered a guilty plea to murder during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court, appearing by video link from Belmarsh high-security prison.

www.staradvertiser.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cressida Dick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#British Police#Murder#Uk#Central Criminal Court#Metropolitan Police#Parliament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Related
Queens, NYPosted by
CrimeOnline

Suspect Was With His Own Dad When He Tried To Kidnap 5-Year-Old in Broad Daylight

A man seen on surveillance video trying to kidnap a 5-year-old boy in Queens was with his father at the time. The New York Post reported that James McGonagle, 24, was the suspect who jumped out of his car as Dolores Diaz and her family were walking by Thursday night. In the terrifying footage, McGonagle grabs her 5-year-old son Jacob and shoves him into the back seat of his car, then gets into the driver’s seat.
Louisiana StateL'Observateur

Suspect that killed Louisiana police officer dies

**The suspect that murdered Doyline Police Officer William Earl Collins, Jr. has succumbed to his injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. The suspect is identified as 59-year-old Mahlon Taylor, of Doyline. Taylor was pronounced deceased at approximately 6:39 p.m. The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available, at this time.
Posted by
Ryan Fan

This Moroccan Serial Killer Was Walled to Death

In Morrocco, 1906 presented a particular gruesome news story: a Moroccan man had killed over 36 women. His name was Hadj Mohammed Mesfewi. Mesfewi’s case was so notorious it drew international attention. Multiple newspapers in the United States caught wind of the sensational story.
Nassau County, NYaudacy.com

Police: Woman bites officer after threatening to kill neighbor on Long Island

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – A Long Island woman was arrested after she threatened to kill her neighbor and then bit a responding officer, Nassau County Police said. Jennifer Pettway, 40, was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree menacing, fourth-degree attempted grand larceny and resisting arrest after the altercation at her Broadway apartment in New Cassel on Wednesday morning.
Los Angeles, CAHuron Daily Tribune

Police kill man with fake gun on busy Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police fatally shot a man Thursday who was carrying what turned out to be a replica handgun on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, authorities said. A woman suffered a minor injury to her lower body, but the Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately know how she had been hurt. She was taken to the hospital.
Public SafetyKTAL

Police officer accused of killing stepson, hiding body

(WBAL/NBC NEWS) –A police officer has been charged with murder and child abuse in the death of his 15-year-old stepson. Maryland authorities said Dasan James Edward “D.J.” Jones’ body was found on July 6 at the home of his stepfather, Eric Glen Banks Jr., who worked for the Baltimore Police Department. Court papers reveal a mother’s intuition led to the discovery of her unresponsive son inside her estranged husband’s home.
Beekmantown, NYPress-Republican

Police: Man abducted, raped woman in Beekmantown

BEEKMANTOWN — A Massachusetts man allegedly abducted and forcibly raped a woman walking along a road here Thursday evening. On Friday, State Police arrested 31-year-old Michael A. Ramos-Perez of Palmer, Massachusetts, after he forcibly raped a victim on July 15, at approximately 6:15 p.m. in the town of Beekmantown, according to a press release.
Texarkana, TXArkansas Online

Woman accused in Texarkana killing surrenders to police

A 28-year-old woman suspected in the shooting death of a Texarkana man surrendered to police Friday morning, according to authorities. Tandraniqua S. Burris of Texarkana, Texas, who surrendered at about 10 a.m., was booked into the Miller County jail on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to a news release from the Texarkana Police Department.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

U.K. police officer pleads guilty to murdering Sarah Everard

A British police officer admitted Friday to murdering Sarah Everard, whose death sparked widespread protests and anger from women who shared their own experiences of being threatened or attacked while walking alone, Reuters reports. The big picture: Wayne Couzens, 48, a London officer, abducted Everard as she walked home from...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Deputy police chief killed by officer in southeast Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A police officer shot and killed a deputy chief of police in Turkey’s mostly-Kurdish southeast region, officials said on Tuesday. Media reports said the killing was believed to be the result of a personal dispute and not a politically motivated attack. Hasan Cevher, the deputy chief...
Indian River County, FLsebastiandaily.com

Micco woman arrested after impersonating a police officer

A woman from Micco was arrested in Fellsmere after telling a deputy she was an active police officer during a traffic stop. On Wednesday, at approximately 1:00 a.m., an Indian River County Sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle driving westbound on CR-512 (Sebastian Blvd) toward Fellsmere. “I observed the vehicle to...
Graham, NCPosted by
Carolina Public Press

Graham police chief admits officers’ unprofessionalism; city denies wrongdoing

On July 8, Graham Police Chief Mary Kristy Cole acknowledged in a public letter that some officers made unprofessional comments while managing protests in 2020. The letter came nine months after the Graham Police Department pepper-sprayed and arrested protesters, journalists and election observers during a march to the polls on Oct. 31. The letter also followed the July 7 publication of body camera footage from the event by Carolina Public Press and the News & Observer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy