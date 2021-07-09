Chris Pratt Reveals Wild Story Behind ‘Manifesting’ Jurassic World Role While Working On Parks And Recreation
Chris Pratt has a major Amazon film called The Tomorrow War out right now, and the seemingly popular film already has a sequel on the way. But The Tomorrow War is not Pratt's biggest or most hotly anticipated movies coming up. In fact, Jurassic World: Dominion is one of the biggest movies coming in 2022, and Chris Pratt is back and ready for a thrilling adventure that will feature even more dangerous dinosaurs than ever before in the franchise. Chris Pratt is a bonafide star now, though he recently revealed the wild story behind him ‘manifesting’ his Jurassic World franchise role that apparently happened while he was still working on Parks and Rec.www.cinemablend.com
