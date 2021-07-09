Chris Pratt Reveals Wild Story Behind ‘Manifesting’ Jurassic World Role While Working On Parks And Recreation

With director Chris McKay’s The Tomorrow War now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, I recently spoke with actors Chris Pratt and Edwin Hodge about making the time-traveling alien apocalypse blockbuster. Written by Zach Dean, The Tomorrow War is about a group of time travelers that arrive from the year 2051 to warn humanity that 30 years in the future a war is being lost against a deadly alien race that could signal the end of all life on our planet. This leads to the world banding together to send both soldiers and civilians to the future to join the battle. Pratt plays a former member of the military who is one of the many drafted into service. The Tomorrow War also stars Sam Richardson, J. K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Jasmine Mathews, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Theo Von, and Keith Powers. The film's producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, and Adam Kolbrenner, with executive producers including Pratt as well as Rob Cowan, Brian Oliver, and Bradley J. Fischer.