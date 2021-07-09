Cancel
Mental Health

The AAP Recommends That All Kids Be Screened For Cardiac Issues

By Nikkya Hargrove
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In my line of work, as the director of programs for a heart health organization called Harboring Hearts, my work supports pediatric and adult heart surgery patients. While we don’t hear or often talk about youth and heart conditions, they do exist. Some kids are born with congenital heart defects which follow them their entire lives while others can develop over time. We’ve heard of child athletes who collapse during practice or a game but we don’t hear much about the teenagers and children who suffer from cardiac arrest. Recently, the American Academy of Pediatrics suggested that all children should be screened for potential heart problems. Let’s talk about why cardiac screenings are important for all people, of all ages and races.

Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

