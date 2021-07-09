The AAP Recommends That All Kids Be Screened For Cardiac Issues
In my line of work, as the director of programs for a heart health organization called Harboring Hearts, my work supports pediatric and adult heart surgery patients. While we don’t hear or often talk about youth and heart conditions, they do exist. Some kids are born with congenital heart defects which follow them their entire lives while others can develop over time. We’ve heard of child athletes who collapse during practice or a game but we don’t hear much about the teenagers and children who suffer from cardiac arrest. Recently, the American Academy of Pediatrics suggested that all children should be screened for potential heart problems. Let’s talk about why cardiac screenings are important for all people, of all ages and races.www.scarymommy.com
