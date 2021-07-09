7 things to know about the lambda COVID-19 variant
Compared to other coronavirus variants, not much is known about lamda — the strain spreading through South America first detected in Peru in August 2020. 1. The World Health Organization classified the strain as a variant of interest June 14, meaning it has genetic changes that are predicted or known to "affect virus characteristics such as transmissibility, disease severity, immune escape, diagnostic or therapeutic escape," and has caused "significant community transmission or multiple COVID-19 clusters" across multiple countries.www.beckershospitalreview.com
Comments / 0