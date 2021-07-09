Cancel
Young Smurf returns in Animal Kingdom season 5 sneak peek

By Samantha Highfill
 8 days ago

On Animal Kingdom, all the Cody family's problems start and end with Smurf (Ellen Barkin). For years she was their leader, calling shots that they sometimes didn't agree with or that would land them in hot water. And now with her death, she's left them without a leader and with a lot of questions.

