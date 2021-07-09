Cancel
Celebrities

Paul Huntley Dies: Premier Stage, Film & TV Wigmaker Who Provided Coifs For ‘Tootsie’, ‘Cats’ And Cruella De Vil Was 89

By Greg Evans
Deadline
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Huntley, the celebrated wigmaker for film, stage and television who provided Dustin Hoffman with the coif that transformed the actor into Tootsie and did the same decades later for when Santino Fontana originated the role in a Broadway musical, died this morning at his London home following a short illness. He was 89.

