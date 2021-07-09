Cancel
Covid-19: Infections up by 50% and airport queue warning

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. The number of Covid-19 infections in the UK has risen by more than 50% in the week to 3 July, according to the Office for National Statistics. Its latest data from swab tests in the community suggests one in every 160 people has the virus, up from one in every 250 in the previous week. Meanwhile, the NHS Covid contact tracing app used in England and Wales may need to have its sensitivity reduced when restrictions are lifted in England, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed.

WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Infected flight attendant caught coronavirus in hotel quarantine before wandering around the Brisbane CBD - as Queensland records zero new cases

Queensland has recorded no new locally-acquired cases a day after a flight attended tested positive to coronavirus following her release from hotel quarantine. Five overseas-acquired cases were recorded in hotel quarantine on Monday, taking the state's tally of current active cases to 32. Health officials provided new details of how...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Will I need to wear a mask on public transport and planes after 19 July?

Face masks will become optional in many settings in England from Monday 19 July. But transport operators will continue to have their own policies for passengers, with Transport for London insisting on face coverings on all its services. Airlines say their current rules will remain in force. But most rail and bus operators say face coverings will be optional. “It is important that we respect everyone’s right to choose whether to wear a face covering,” says the Confederation of Passenger Transport. These are the key questions and answers as of Tuesday 13 July at 12 noon. What does the law...
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

Canada not to admit unvaccinated tourists 'for quite a while'

Unvaccinated foreign tourists will not be allowed into Canada "for quite a while," according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Canada will no longer require fully vaccinated returning citizens to quarantine, as of this week; however, non-essential foreign travelers will still not be allowed to enter the country. In determining when...
Traveltechxplore.com

Heathrow airport to fast-track vaccinated passengers

London's Heathrow airport said Wednesday it plans to offer fast-track lanes for fully vaccinated arriving passengers, as the UK government winds down its pandemic curbs. The government is expected to announce on Thursday that travellers coming to England from "amber" countries—the middle ranking for COVID-19 incidence, covering most of Europe—will no longer have to quarantine.
Public HealthKESQ

Travel to India during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

If you’re planning to travel to India, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the coronavirus pandemic. India is currently the global center of a devastating new wave of the pandemic, with the country’s health system close to collapse. The country swiftly closed its borders at the start of the pandemic, banning all scheduled international flights in March 2020.
TravelThe Guardian

UK Covid travel rules could change at short notice, warns minister

The UK transport secretary has refused to say he would book a foreign holiday for himself and his family yet, even as travel restrictions are eased for several destinations. Grant Shapps warned anyone looking to travel abroad that the rules could change at short notice after Malta, Madeira and the Balearic islands, among others, were added to the list of countries from which travellers could return without having to quarantine.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Will holiday quarantine be ditched next week? Ministers could agree to drop isolation rule for double-jabbed travellers returning from amber list countries within days

Ministers could sign off on quarantine-free holidays for double-jabbed travellers returning from amber countries as early as this week. The new measures would allow fully vaccinated tourists and their families to visit countries such as Spain and Greece without having to quarantine on return. International travel is not expected to...
WorldBBC

Nurse with long Covid urges people to use face masks

A nurse who spent 135 days in hospital with Covid-19 has urged people to continue wearing face masks after coronavirus restrictions are lifted in England. Paula McCarten, who lives in Baildon, near Bradford, is a police custody nurse at Humberside Police but has been off work with long Covid. She...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Airport boss wants flights from two states BANNED in retaliation for closing their borders to its residents despite zero Covid cases

Canberra Airport's boss wants all flights from Western Australia and South Australia banned in retaliation to the their coronavirus border closures. Stephen Byron said all travel to and from the states should be blocked until they receive a guarantee borders won't be closed to the Australian Capital Territory when they are Covid-free.
Public Healthwhbl.com

Malta bans unvaccinated Britons to keep out Delta variant of COVID-19

VALLETTA (Reuters) – Malta will introduce tighter COVID-19 rules on Wednesday, banning British visitors who are not fully vaccinated in an effort to prevent the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the health ministry said. Unvaccinated children under 12 can enter with an adult, but the move will...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Portugal demands quarantine from unvaccinated Brits

With Covid infection rates in the UK soaring, Portugal has become the latest nation to impose quarantine on unvaccinated British visitors.The government in Lisbon has moved the UK to the same high-risk category as South Africa, Brazil, India and Nepal.All travellers from the UK to mainland Portugal must quarantine “at home or in a place indicated by health authorities” for 14 days – unless they have proof that they have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks earlier.Portugal was the only mainstream European destination on the UK’s original “green list” of quarantine-free destinations from 17 May. But it was...

