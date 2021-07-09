Covid-19: Infections up by 50% and airport queue warning

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. The number of Covid-19 infections in the UK has risen by more than 50% in the week to 3 July, according to the Office for National Statistics. Its latest data from swab tests in the community suggests one in every 160 people has the virus, up from one in every 250 in the previous week. Meanwhile, the NHS Covid contact tracing app used in England and Wales may need to have its sensitivity reduced when restrictions are lifted in England, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed.