Bear escapes habitat at New Mexico zoo, climbs to top of enclosure

(UPI) A bear being temporarily housed at a New Mexico zoo escaped from its habitat, but was recaptured safely after she climbed to the top of her enclosure. The city of Roswell said Winnie, a female black bear being temporarily housed at the Spring River Zoo while the bear enclosure at the Alameda Park Zoo in Alamogordo undergoes repairs, found a small hole in the chain-link fence at the rear of the enclosure and ripped it open large enough to fit through.