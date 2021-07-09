78-year-old Long Beach woman struck by vehicle has died, driver sought

Photo courtesy of Highway Patrol Images , Flickr ( CC BY 2.0 )

A 78-year-old woman struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk has died, the Long Beach Police Department announced Thursday.

Jere Whitney was walking at Fourth Street and Ximeno Avenue just after 10 p.m. Tuesday when she was struck by a red Subaru Outback or Crosstrek making a left turn, according to a statement from the department.

The driver fled the scene westbound on Fourth Street.

Responding officers found Whitney at the scene “suffering from major injuries to her upper torso,” and she was taken by paramedics to a hospital.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to call LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective Kelsey Myers or Detective Joseph Johnson at 562- 570-7355. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.