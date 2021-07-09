2 Former Transwestern Leaders Start New Brokerage Company For 'Mission-Driven' Companies
Two former Transwestern partners in the company's New York City office have started their own brokerage firm focused on companies that create social impact. Lindsay Ornstein and Stephen Powers launched OPEN Impact Real Estate to work for “mission-driven” companies, according to a press release. The company will be affiliated with the leaders’ former company, and clients will be able to work with both firms.www.bisnow.com
Comments / 0