Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

2 Former Transwestern Leaders Start New Brokerage Company For 'Mission-Driven' Companies

By Kelsey Neubauer, Bisnow New York City
Posted by 
Bisnow
Bisnow
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two former Transwestern partners in the company's New York City office have started their own brokerage firm focused on companies that create social impact. Lindsay Ornstein and Stephen Powers launched OPEN Impact Real Estate to work for “mission-driven” companies, according to a press release. The company will be affiliated with the leaders’ former company, and clients will be able to work with both firms.

www.bisnow.com

Comments / 0

Bisnow

Bisnow

New York City, NY
383
Followers
2K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Bisnow informs, connects and advances the commercial real estate community to do more business.

 https://www.bisnow.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Brooklyn, NY
Business
County
Brooklyn, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#A Bisnow Power Woman#K Sf#Goodwill#J W Mays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Bisnow

This Week's N.Y. Deal Sheet

Hotels and senior housing properties have started to change hands across New York City as investment sales activity continues to slowly but surely pick up into the summer. C-III Capital Partners paid DiamondRock Hospitality Co. $185M for The Lexington Hotel NYC at 511 Lexington Ave., property records show. The seller bought the hotel, which is still temporarily closed, for $335M a decade ago, Crain’s New York Business reported. The 725-key Midtown hotel was built in 1929 and was designed by Leonard Schultze and S. Fullerton Weaver, Forbes reported in 2015. It is a part of the Marriott Autograph Collection after previously carrying a Radisson flag, per Crain’s.
Real EstatePosted by
Bisnow

Blackstone To Buy AIG Affordable Housing Assets For $5.1B

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust has agreed to acquire affordable housing assets from American International Group for about $5.1B in an all-cash transaction. AIG, which held affordable housing for more than 30 years, said the assets are no longer core to its long-term investment strategy, Reuters reports, though the seller didn't specify which portions of its affordable housing property portfolio will be part of the deal.
Boston, MAPosted by
Bisnow

Tech Firm Signs 131K SF Lease At Massive Spec Waltham Project

Hobbs Brook Real Estate has secured a 131K SF lease from a Cambridge-based tech firm at the 500K SF Waltham lab and office building it is building on spec. The deal — and the reasoning behind it — should buoy owners of suburban office buildings hoping to cash in on a rethinking of office portfolios.
Real EstatePosted by
Bisnow

Facebook Expanding In Cambridge By Nearly 300K SF In Boost For Market

Facebook has agreed to occupy 267K SF of office space in Kendall Square, a massive workplace commitment amid a market buoyed by ever-growing life sciences investment. The tech giant could close this quarter on a deal to sublease the office space at 50 Binney St. from biopharmaceutical company bluebird bio, brokerage firm Newmark said in its second-quarter report last week. The Boston Globe reported the deal Monday evening.
Real EstatePosted by
Bisnow

Kennedy Wilson Gets £500M For Fresh Real Estate Lending Drive

Private equity firm Kennedy Wilson has secured an influx of new funds from an institutional investor to grow its property lending business. The expansion comprises a $700M (£504M) debt investment platform that will target loans secured by real estate in the UK and Europe. The new investment takes its total lending business today to more than $3B in the U.S. and Europe.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Bisnow

Simply The Best: Atlanta Trophy Offices Breaking Price Records In Shallow Market

Investor hunger for new office towers with tenants in hand has pushed per square foot prices in Atlanta to record levels this year. Blackstone set the city's new pricing record in May when it purchased the majority interest in the Anthem Technology Center tower in Midtown for $719 per SF, according to Transwestern data. That sale topped the previous record Stockbridge Capital Partners set when it purchased Three Alliance Center from Tishman Speyer in 2018 for $533 per SF.
BusinessPosted by
Bisnow

CBRE-Sponsored SPAC To Acquire Altus Power In $1.6B Deal

A special-purpose acquisition company created in late 2020 by real estate services giant CBRE is set to acquire Altus Power, which installs solar power implements on commercial properties, in a deal that values Altus at $1.58B. CBRE Acquisition Holdings' merger with Altus, which specializes in solar generation, energy storage and...
EngineeringPosted by
Bisnow

Robotics And AI Will Reshape The Life Sciences Buildings Of The Future

Whether it’s the mRNA vaccine technology that powered the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines, new frontiers of biomanufacturing or new personalized medicine enabled by understanding the human genome, medicine is evolving fast. For those working in, designing and building the labs where these discoveries are made, it’s clear the workspaces are changing as well, challenging life sciences developers to adapt to emerging technologies.
Boston, MAPosted by
Bisnow

KKR Buys Seaport Residential Tower For $332M

Private equity giant KKR is spending big to get a piece of Boston’s luxury apartment market, paying $332M for a Seaport tower. KKR closed on the purchase of NEMA Boston at 399 Congress St. last week from Crescent Heights, according to Suffolk County land records. The sale of the 21-story, 414-unit tower, which sold for $802K per unit, is the largest multifamily transaction of the year thus far in Boston.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Bisnow

Manhattan Investment Sales Have Just Barely Started To Pick Up

The investment sales market for Manhattan commercial real estate had its strongest quarter since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic between April and June, but it is still plagued by a dearth of big-ticket sales and lower valuations. Only five Manhattan office buildings changed hands in Q2, after four such...
House RentPosted by
Bisnow

D.C. Apartment Demand Hits Record Levels As Recovery Accelerates

Well, that escalated quickly. Apartment demand in the D.C. area skyrocketed to all-time highs in Q2 as people began to move and take advantage of lower rents after the coronavirus pandemic softened the market for several months, new data shows. Absorption for Class-A apartments in the D.C. Metro area for...
Real EstatePosted by
Bisnow

Former Execs Plead Guilty In $1.3B Real Estate Fraud

Two Southern California-based businessmen pleaded guilty in South Florida federal court to participating in a $1.3B real estate investment fraud scheme that promised investors significant monthly returns. Dane Roseman and Ivan Acevedo were previously executives at Woodbridge Group of Cos., which solicited money from investors, fraudulently claiming that its investments...
EconomyPosted by
Bisnow

'Safety Stock' Driving Warehouse Leasing To More Record Highs

Metro Atlanta industrial landlords are sailing toward another year of record absorption as companies increase their leasing activity. The wind in the sails, this time, is more than just tenants building out their e-commerce delivery networks. Companies also are taking on extra storage space after the coronavirus pandemic exposed a weakness in the just-in-time delivery model that kept inventories razor thin.
GolfPosted by
Bisnow

The Great Golf Course Contraction Might Be Over

The 21st century so far hasn’t been good to the business of developing and running U.S. golf courses. After a boom in the sport in the 1990s, the game has lost some popularity in the past 15 years, taking many golf courses out of circulation, some of which have been fully redeveloped as residential or mixed-use properties.

Comments / 0

Community Policy