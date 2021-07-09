2 Former Transwestern Leaders Start New Brokerage Company For 'Mission-Driven' Companies

Hotels and senior housing properties have started to change hands across New York City as investment sales activity continues to slowly but surely pick up into the summer. C-III Capital Partners paid DiamondRock Hospitality Co. $185M for The Lexington Hotel NYC at 511 Lexington Ave., property records show. The seller bought the hotel, which is still temporarily closed, for $335M a decade ago, Crain’s New York Business reported. The 725-key Midtown hotel was built in 1929 and was designed by Leonard Schultze and S. Fullerton Weaver, Forbes reported in 2015. It is a part of the Marriott Autograph Collection after previously carrying a Radisson flag, per Crain’s.