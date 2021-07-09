Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Matt Tucker Appointed City Building Inspection Director

Posted by 
Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
 8 days ago

Mayor Rhodes-Conway has appointed Matt Tucker to serve as the City’s new Building Inspection Division Director. Mr. Tucker currently works within the Division as the City’s Zoning Administrator, a position he has held since 2005. The Division’s current Director, George Hank, is retiring this month. The Director position oversees the City’s zoning, code and standards enforcement, and construction plan review and inspections for the City.

“I am so pleased to appoint Matt Tucker as the City’s new Building Inspection Director. Matt brings deep knowledge of City government and the Building Inspections Division to the position, coupled with strong leadership skills and a commitment to finding the best solution for the public good,” says Mayor Rhodes-Conway. “I’ve always appreciated the perspective he brings to his work as Zoning Administrator and I look forward to him applying it in this new role.”

Mr. Tucker will start in the Director position on July 11.

Comments / 0

Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin

21
Followers
269
Post
475
Views
ABOUT

Madison is the capital of the U.S. state of Wisconsin and the seat of Dane County. As of July 1, 2019, Madison's estimated population of 259,680 The city forms the core of the Madison Metropolitan Area which includes Dane County and neighboring Iowa, Green, and Columbia counties for a population of 654,230. Madison is named for American Founding Father and President James Madison.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Building Inspection#Zoning Administrator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP)

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) The Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is seeking submissions of proposals from firms for a Comprehensive Land Use Code Rewrite, with the intent of updating the Chaffee County Land Use Code to reflect the guiding principles and priorities outlined in the 2020 Chaffee County Comprehensive plan and other contemporaneous guiding documents.
Gladwin County, MIMidland Daily News

Gladwin County admin search narrows

Two candidates -- Mark Justin and Joel Johnson -- are now vying for the restored position of Gladwin County Administrator after county commissioners narrowed the field down from six. The commissioners interviewed six candidates for the position, including former county clerk Laura Brandon-Maveal, who was serving as interim county administrator...
Aransas County, TXRockport Pilot

Healthcare facility RFP report given to commissioners

Aransas County Commissioners, at their regular meeting Monday, July 12, heard a report from Commissioner Pat Rousseau, who serves on the Selection Committee reviewing Request for Proposal (RFP) for a healthcare facility. Background. Commissioners, at their May 10 meeting, approved two items related to a proposed healthcare facility. They authorized...
Mebane, NCmebaneenterprise.com

Charles Lopez announces candidacy for Mebane City Council

Charles Lopez, the Chair of the North Carolina Hispanic Republican Coalition and Republican National Hispanic Assembly, has announced his candidacy for Mebane City Council. “The City of Mebane is expected to grow exponentially with new residents over the next two years, and our city must figure out how to provide for the expanding population, without losing our small town feel and community," Lopez said. "As your City Councilman, I will take a proactive, not reactive, approach to the growth in Mebane. We must be taking the steps now to provide for the needed housing development; expansion of civil service responsibilities, such as increased law enforcement and fire departments; as well as evaluating the needs of a growing workforce now - and not in two years when it has become an issue to the citizens of Mebane.”
Centre, ALweisradio.com

City Of Centre Approves Annexation Of Certain Portions Of The Country Club

During their most recent meeting, the Centre City Council approved the Annexation of certain portions of the Cherokee County Country Club into the Centre City limits. The annexation was done by Ordinance. Several citizens had formed and signed a petition and presented it to the council expressing their wishes to...
Austin, TXAustin Chronicle

City Manager Presents $4.5 Billion City Budget

City Manager Spencer Cronk has proposed a $4.5 billion budget for the city of Austin's 2021-22 fiscal year that allocates $1.2 billion in spending on General Fund programs, like police, parks, and homelessness response. The proposed budget calls for a 3.5% property tax increase, which will not trigger the state law that requires voters to approve tax increases above a certain threshold.
Folsom, CAfolsom.ca.us

Emergency Info & Alerts

The City of Folsom 2021 Housing Element of the General Plan is an update of the goals, policies, and implementation programs for the planning and development of housing in the city. In compliance with state law, the city is also updating the Safety and Noise Element to address climate adaptation and resilience strategies. In addition, the city proposes related updates to the Land Use and Implementation Elements.
Powell, WYPowell Tribune

Budget revisions

A hearing will be held at the budget meeting of the Board of Trustees of Park County School District #1 at the School Administration Building, 160 North Evarts Street, Powell, Wyoming, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. The Board of Trustees proposes to amend the School District’s 2020-2021 budget as follows:
Orange City, FLThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Orange City finance director appointed to statewide committee

The Florida League of Cities recently announced that Orange City Finance Director Christine Davis has been appointed to serve on the League’s 2021-2022 Finance, Taxation & Personnel Committee, one of the organization’s five Legislative Policy Committees. Legislative Policy Committee chairs, vice chairs and members were appointed by the League’s incoming...
Nampa, IDcityofnampa.us

City of Nampa Appoints Cliff Long as Senior Director of Development Services

The Nampa City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Cliff Long as the new Senior Director of Development Services on July 12, 2021. “I look forward to adding Cliff to the City of Nampa team of leaders as we continue to improve our service to the community,” said Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling. “I believe Cliff Long has the qualifications, knowledge and ability to serve Nampa well in this role. The new Senior Director of Development Services position will oversee and create a synergy between Economic Development, Planning and Zoning and Building departments. With the rapid growth over the past decade, and as we look to the future, now is the time for the City of Nampa to create continuity between departments to ensure we are growing wisely and providing the best support and customer service to our community. As a full-service city, it is important our citizens are able to live, work, play and worship in Nampa. Having the right mix of employment opportunities, housing and various services is important to the overall quality of life.”
Essex County, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Essex Co. appoints Thwaits as Emergency Services director

Max Thwaits III at the Emergency Operations Center in Essex Co. The deputy director was appointed as county Emergency Services director on Monday. — ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County Board of Supervisors appointed Max Thwaits III as the new Emergency Services Director. The unanimous decision was made at a special meeting on Monday, July 12.
Selah, WAYakima Herald Republic

Selah mayor to appoint public works director as permanent city administrator

Selah Public Works Director Joe Henne is expected to become the town’s permanent city administrator. City Council members will vote Tuesday on a resolution filed by Mayor Sherry Raymond to confirm Henne to take over the post full time. Henne has been serving as an interim administrator since Don Wayman was fired May 25. While the administrator is a mayoral appointment, council members are required to conduct a confirmation vote under city ordinances. If confirmed by the council, Henne’s employment would be retroactive to July 1.
Orange City, IAnwestiowa.com

Citizens sue Orange City over inspections

ORANGE CITY—A lawsuit over whether municipalities have the authority to inspect rental homes without criminal cause is being waged in Orange City. Three residents and two landlords in the town of about 6,200 are suing the city government and code enforcement officer Kurt Frederes over a new city policy they allege violates their Fourth Amendment and Iowa Constitutional rights.
Montgomery County, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Housing Opportunities Commission appoints acting executive director

The Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County on Wednesday appointed an interim leader while it searches for a replacement for outgoing Executive Director Stacy Spann. In a unanimous vote, the seven commissioners approved the appointment of Kayrine Brown as the acting secretary-treasurer and executive director while the HOC searches for...
Front Royal, VAtheriver953.com

Front Royal appoints a new director of planning and development

The town of Front Royal appointed Lauren Kopishke as the new Director of Planning and Community Development. Kopishke most recently served as a Planner in Community Development in Fauquier County. Kopishke is a certified zoning administrator for the commonwealth of Virginia and moves into her new position August 2. She...
Politicsz1077fm.com

MBHD BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS SAVITT TO BOARD

The Morongo Basin Healthcare District Board of Directors has filled the seat left vacant following the resignation of Marge Doyle. Cassidy Taylor has the details on the new director…. Debra Savitt has been tapped to fill the vacant seat and was sworn in last week during a special business meeting,...
Pierre, SDCapital Journal

City mulls rental licensing, inspection program

Officials appeared before the Pierre City Commission on Tuesday to detail a potential licensing and inspection program for rental dwellings and rental units within city limits. If passed as it was described to the Commission, Ordinance 1834 would require rental dwellings and rental units be registered and licensed each year...
Phoenix, AZSignalsAZ

Phoenix City Manager Appoints Housing Director and Acting Chief Financial Officer

After a national search, Phoenix City Manager Ed Zuercher announced the selection of Titus Mathew as the new Housing Director effective immediately. In this role, Mathew will oversee 135 full-time staff, 51 contract staff, and an operating budget of $118 million to provide housing programs to Phoenix residents. His team facilitates affordable housing, public housing, Section 8 vouchers, and homeownership programs. Mathew and his staff also manage the city’s Housing Phoenix Plan, which has a goal of creating or preserving 50,000 homes by 2030 to address the housing shortage in Phoenix.
Charitiesbizjournals

Minnesota Council of Nonprofits appoints new executive director

The Minnesota Council of Nonprofits has named Nonoko Sato as its new executive director, the organization announced Thursday. Sato, who begins August 1, will succeed current and founding executive director Jon Pratt, who's held his role since 1987 and announced his retirement in December. Sato has served as associate director for the Council since January 2018.

Comments / 0

Community Policy