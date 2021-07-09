Matt Tucker Appointed City Building Inspection Director

Mayor Rhodes-Conway has appointed Matt Tucker to serve as the City’s new Building Inspection Division Director. Mr. Tucker currently works within the Division as the City’s Zoning Administrator, a position he has held since 2005. The Division’s current Director, George Hank, is retiring this month. The Director position oversees the City’s zoning, code and standards enforcement, and construction plan review and inspections for the City.

“I am so pleased to appoint Matt Tucker as the City’s new Building Inspection Director. Matt brings deep knowledge of City government and the Building Inspections Division to the position, coupled with strong leadership skills and a commitment to finding the best solution for the public good,” says Mayor Rhodes-Conway. “I’ve always appreciated the perspective he brings to his work as Zoning Administrator and I look forward to him applying it in this new role.”

Mr. Tucker will start in the Director position on July 11.