Former Hockey Player Alev Kelter Prepping For Second Olympic Rugby Run
Kelter captained the 2009 U18 Women’s National Team to gold before discovering rugby. “The pitch is your canvas, or the rink is your canvas,” Kelter said. “You’re creating something special with your teammates, and for me, that is a performance art. Sport is a performance art, and each player has their specialty or their medium they’re really good at. You’re using your body to create space to provide something beautiful to watch.”teamusa.usahockey.com
