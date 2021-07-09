The Open Reel Acquires 'Mía and Moi,' Closes Key Sales at Cannes Marché du Film (EXCLUSIVE)

The U.K.’s Broken Flames Prods. has entered into a partnership with producer Lucas A. Ferrara to form a new film fund for writers, it was revealed at Cannes on Friday. The fund will provide an opportunity for emerging writers to get their projects financed and produced, with the winner also receiving a monetary stipend. Writers may submit original previously unproduced scripts of up to 15 pages, which have a mental health focus. The winner will have their film made by the team at Broken Flames Prods.