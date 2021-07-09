Cancel
Chautauqua County, NY

Memorial Held For Lifetime Busti Resident

Post-Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the year of John Howard Siggins II’s passing, Chautauqua County Masons gathered recently for a Masonic funeral held outside the Busti Fire Hall. Pictured in attendance, from left, are Jim O’Dell, Karl Kerry, Tom Carlson, John Sundeen, Dwayne Anderson, Robert Williams, Dave Howard, Bill Anderson, Gene Olfson, Lee Sperry, Marc O’Dell and John C. Siggins. In conclusion of the ceremony, Taps were preformed by Johnathan Marshall Siggins, who is a member of the Frewsburg Marching Band.

