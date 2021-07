EA says that DICE is "looking to build and test" crossplay for Battlefield 2042. That makes it sound like crossplay is a maybe, at best, but EA also says that PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S crossplay will be tested during the invite-only Battlefield 2042 technical alpha this summer. It's hard to test something you haven't built, and it's summer right now, so clearly DICE is doing more than "looking" at the idea. I'd go so far as to say that Battlefield 2042 will have crossplay, and EA is just giving itself room to delay the feature if needed.