Zaila Avant-garde Wins 2021 Scripps Spelling Bee, Becomes First Black American Winner

By Antonio Ferme
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 14-year-old from Harvey, La., correctly spelled “murraya” — defined as “a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees having pinnate leaves and flowers with imbricated petals” — to clinch victory. “Does this word contain the English word murray, which could be the name of a comedian or just an...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Shonda Rhimes
