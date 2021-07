England suffered yet more penalty heartache as Italy won the European Championship in a shootout at Wembley, as the Three Lions’ 55-year wait for a first major honour goes on. Bukayo Saka missed the decisive kick after Italy’s Jorginho had the chance to win it, while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho also failed to convert from the spot. Luke Shaw’s early goal in the second minute looked to have given England a dream start in their first final since 1966 when the left-back converted Kieran Trippier’s cross at the back post for his first international goal. It was the Italians...