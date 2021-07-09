Long Island home from ‘Meet the Parents’ lists for $2.3M, indoor pool included

Remember the scene from “Meet the Parents” when Ben Stiller’s character spikes the volleyball in the indoor pool and breaks the bride-to-be’s nose? You can now personally take a dip in that pool. As the NY Post first reported, the Oyster Bay, Long Island mansion that was used as the setting for the 2000 comedy has hit the market for $2,299,000. The seven-bedroom home was built in 1983 and sits on 2.17 acres. In addition to the pool room, which has a retractable roof, the house has a circular drive, three-car garage, two separate family rooms, and much more.