Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Long Island home from ‘Meet the Parents’ lists for $2.3M, indoor pool included

By Dana Schulz
6sqft
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember the scene from “Meet the Parents” when Ben Stiller’s character spikes the volleyball in the indoor pool and breaks the bride-to-be’s nose? You can now personally take a dip in that pool. As the NY Post first reported, the Oyster Bay, Long Island mansion that was used as the setting for the 2000 comedy has hit the market for $2,299,000. The seven-bedroom home was built in 1983 and sits on 2.17 acres. In addition to the pool room, which has a retractable roof, the house has a circular drive, three-car garage, two separate family rooms, and much more.

www.6sqft.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Stiller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Central Island#Indoor Pool#Oyster Bay#Meet The Parents#The Ny Post#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
New York City, NYdwell.com

A Bucolic, Barn-Like Home on Long Island Seeks $4.3M

Designed by the cofounder of New York’s iconic Dean & DeLuca, the serene residence sits on a secluded enclave with a pool and a meditation room. Jack Ceglic, an acclaimed designer and cofounder of the New York City institution Dean & Deluca, has long been known for creating artistically striking spaces—one of which is now for sale. Nestled in the quaint Long Island hamlet of Bridgehampton, New York, the barn-inspired residence spans over 3,600 square feet and offers three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and vast, open living spaces.
Suffolk County, NYNewsday

Long Island home prices hit record highs due to 'insatiable housing demand'

Home prices hit record highs in Nassau and Suffolk counties last month, as low interest rates and intense competition for suburban dwellings drove up the cost of housing. In Nassau County, homes sold for a median price of $645,000 in June, up 16.2% from the same period last year, OneKey MLS, the listing service that includes Long Island, reported Thursday. Suffolk County homes traded for a median price of $510,000, up 18.8% annually, the listing service said.
Real Estatewealthmanagement.com

Cash Offers Rule Long Island as Buyers Race for Homes

(Bloomberg)—Heavy demand for larger living spaces and a paucity of homes to buy has made cash king in Long Island, where the inventory crunch is pushing buyers to pull out all the stops. More than half of home sales recorded this year through April in New York’s Nassau and Suffolk...
Politicsoutdoorchannelplus.com

Long Island Legend

A thrilling hunt in New York's easternmost county produces the state's new No. 1 typical by bow. In December 2019, my brother and I received game camera images of a tremendous whitetail buck working a mock scrape. We instantly knew this was a world class buck, and we had to do whatever we could to get on this buck the following season.
Turnto10.com

Only home on Patience Island finds a buyer

The lone house on Patience Island, with an address of 0 Patience Way, has been sold for the first time since it was built in the 1970s. The off-the-grid house was listed in April for $399,900. Realtor.com and Zillow said the house sold for $365,000. The cottage sits on just...
Real Estate6sqft

On a private mews in Brooklyn Heights, this creatively restored carriage house is asking $5.5M

The dead-end street known as Hunts Lane in Brooklyn Heights is a charming mews lined with former horse stables built in the 19th-century. One such carriage house, 4 Hunts Lane, is on the market for $5.5 million, and it might just be the most beautiful on the street. In addition to its gorgeous modern interiors, the four-bedroom home has a one-car garage, artist’s studio, and soaring sky-lit spaces in the former hayloft.
New York City, NY6sqft

In a former piano factory, this $1.87M Yorkville loft has a sunroom and 800-square-foot terrace

Listing photos by MW Studio for Sotheby’s International Realty. The beamed ceilings, whitewashed brick walls, and open floorplan make this Yorkville co-op feel more like a downtown loft. In addition to the rustic interiors (the building was once a piano factory) and spacious duplex layout, the three-bedroom home has a lovely sunroom that opens to a huge, almost 800-square-foot terrace. Located at 407 East 91st Street, between 1st and York Avenues, it’s on the market for $1,875,000.
Stony Brook, NYNewsday

Hidden spots on Long Island

Long Island has its share of iconic destinations, from the Montauk Lighthouse to downtown Greenport. But the region also has a long list of lesser-known jewels -- Long Island's hidden spots, so to speak. (Some are even hidden in plain sight at popular places like Jones Beach.) What are we missing? Anything else we need to know about places we have here? Email josh.stewart@newsday.com.
Westhampton Beach, NY6sqft

For $15,000, spend August in this pretty pink cottage in Westhampton Beach Village

In addition to being ridiculously charming, this three-bedroom house is one of the least expensive rentals in Westhampton Beach Village. It’s available for the month of August for $15,000 or through Labor Day for $18,000. It’s just 1.5 miles from Main Street and 2.5 miles from the beach, and it sits on a half-acre complete with a backyard deck and outdoor shower. It also comes fully furnished, which includes a decked-out home gym.
WorldNew York Post

One-of-a-kind ‘Bubble House’ that took a decade to build lists for $1.5M

A one-of-a-kind bubble house in Australia has hit the market for $1.5 million. Like a scene out of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”, this architectural sanctuary, located in Ipswich, Queensland offers a sports bar, media room and even a semi-circular library. Designed by Australian Architect, Graham Birchall, the property...

Comments / 0

Community Policy