On 'Butter Miracle Suite One,' Counting Crows Find Inspiration In A New Format

KEDM
 8 days ago

The new Counting Crows album — the band's first in seven years — is not your typical release. As the title suggests, Butter Miracle Suite One is a record more accurately described as a suite. The four tracks are like movements, connecting and flowing into each other. For songwriter and...

www.kedm.org

