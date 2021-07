Russia has always been a major player when it comes to developing prospects for the NHL. From 2010-2020, there have been 27 Russians selected in the first round, including eight players in the top 10. The nation has become fluent at not only producing high-end players but also elite goaltenders. Tampa Bay Lightning first-round pick Andrei Vasilevskiy has won back-to-back Stanley Cups and the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2021, while recent Washington Capitals draft choice Ilya Samsonov has been making some noise.