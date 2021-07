The expansion draft is less than a week away. The Seattle Kraken will create their inaugural roster. Before then, the remainder of the NHL needs to determine who on their roster they will protect and who they will expose for the Kraken. The New Jersey Devils and just about every other team in the National Hockey League has to submit their protection lists to the NHL on Saturday. The league will release the protection lists on Sunday. On Wednesday, July 21, Seattle will make their choices live on ESPN2 and Sportsnet at 8 PM ET.