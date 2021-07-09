Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davie County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Davie, Rowan by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davie; Rowan A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTH CENTRAL DAVIE AND NORTHWESTERN ROWAN COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM EDT At 133 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Mocksville, or 4 miles southwest of Cooleemee, moving east at 20 mph. Locations to be impacted include Cooleemee, Cleveland and Woodleaf. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rowan County, NC
County
Davie County, NC
City
Mocksville, NC
City
Cleveland, NC
City
Cooleemee, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Davie Rowan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Biden calls court's DACA decision 'deeply disappointing,' vows to appeal it

President Biden on Saturday condemned a federal judge’s decision the day before to block new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, saying that the ruling was “deeply disappointing” and that the Department of Justice (DOJ) plans to appeal it. Judge Andrew Hanen, a George W. Bush...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
NBC News

3 fully vaccinated Texas Democrats in Washington, D.C., test positive for Covid

Three fully vaccinated members of the Texas House delegation in Washington, D.C., tested positive for Covid-19, the state's House Democratic Caucus said Saturday. The first positive test result came Friday night, when a member informed the caucus they had the coronavirus. "Caucus Members and staff took a rapid test, all...
Posted by
The Hill

Facebook pushes back against White House criticism, says it's 'looking for scapegoats'

Facebook has levied additional criticism against President Biden and top administration officials over remarks that social media companies are not doing enough to combat coronavirus vaccine misinformation, accusing the White House of “looking for scapegoats for missing their vaccine goals.”. The public fight between the administration and social media companies...
Posted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy