Special Weather Statement issued for Davie, Rowan by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 09:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davie; Rowan A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTH CENTRAL DAVIE AND NORTHWESTERN ROWAN COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM EDT At 133 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Mocksville, or 4 miles southwest of Cooleemee, moving east at 20 mph. Locations to be impacted include Cooleemee, Cleveland and Woodleaf. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.alerts.weather.gov
