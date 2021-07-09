Cancel
Blondie to release 6-song live EP ‘Vivir en la Habana’

Cover picture for the articleBlondie will release a live EP next Friday. It's taken from their performance in Cuba and is called Vivir en la Habana. That will be out via Rough Trade and the songs are “The Tide is High”, “Wipe Off My Sweat”, “Heart of Glass”, “Rapture”, “Dreaming” and “Long Time”. The bad released Pollinator in 2017.

