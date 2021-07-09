Cancel
Comics

Netflix's 'Resident Evil' Anime Shows Off Exactly Why People Love the Franchise

By Rafael Motamayor
Thrillist
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-running video game franchise gets the series treatment based on the events of some of the games. Resident Evil, the groundbreaking video game series from Capcom that basically invented the survival horror genre, has been around for 25 years and 28 games, so getting into it in 2021 can seem like a daunting endeavor, with a mythology and lore that spans hundreds of years and many shady pharmaceutical companies. If you've wanted to jump into the biggest zombie franchise this side of The Walking Dead, Netflix's latest anime Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness offers a distilled version of everything that makes people fall in love with this franchise in a compact package.

