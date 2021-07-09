ColumbusBlack.com Presents Mid-Day Mission “Summer Series” with Pastor Debbie Staples, the Joy Walker
Mid-Day Mission Summer Series is a grassroots initiative cultivating the need for spiritual connection. For those in need to ignite their individual purpose and a community spirit, The Summer Series empowers a new generation of spiritualist to become stronger in your ‘walk’. This virtual series held at noon to provide a non-traditional support structure for those in need of spiritual guidance and support when most people and resources are not readily available.columbusblack.com
