The Coldest Place in the U.S. Thursday? Yeah, It Was Here in Minnesota

This house says "Minnesota" on the outside but screams "Florida" on the inside. Isn't the housing market in Rochester, Minnesota crazy? Houses are selling in less than a day with multiple offers and the prices are...well, they've got me thinking that now might be the perfect time to get some cash out of my own house and move. Just for fun, I started Googling to see what other homes were selling for $500,000 and more in our state and there is one house in Saint Paul that says "Minnesota" on the outside but is screaming "Florida" on the inside. Look at the photos and see for yourself.