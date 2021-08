Milwaukee, WI—The Admirals announced today that the team has signed University of Wisconsin Alumni Joseph LaBate to an AHL contract for the 2021-22 season. LaBate joins the Admirals after spending the past three seasons with the Belleville Senators (AHL) where he totaled 25 goals and 27 assists for 52 points while playing in 151 games. In 2019-20, the 6’5”, 212-pound forward posted his best professional season as he finished with 26 points (10g-26a) and was fourth on the club with a +19 rating. In 296 career AHL contests with Belleville and the Utica Comets he has 99 points (47g-52a) to go along with 471 penalty minutes.