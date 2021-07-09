Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsauken Township, NJ

Teen Shot in Pennsauken, Cops Search for Vehicle

By Chris Coleman
Posted by 
Lite Rock 96.9
Lite Rock 96.9
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 16-year-old man in Pennsauken is recovering from a gunshot wound and cops are asking for your help finding a vehicle that may be involved in the incident. The scene unfolded around 8:00 Wednesday evening as cops responded to the 3700 block of Herbert Avenue at the Sycamore Ridge apartment complex in Pennsauken for the report of a shooting. Arriving officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg; he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

literock969.com

Comments / 1

Lite Rock 96.9

Lite Rock 96.9

Northfield NJ
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite Rock 96.9 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pennsauken Township, NJ
Pennsauken Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Camden County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Camden County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Google Street View#Teen Shot#Cops Search For Vehicle#Navy#Office#Major Crimes Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Honda
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Google
Related
Longport, NJPosted by
Lite Rock 96.9

Longport NJ Neighbors Catch Bike Thief Red-Handed

If you're going to commit a crime in the Borough of Longport, you're going to have to deal with neighborhood justice. OK, it wasn't like an armed group of vigilantes were cracking down on hoodlums in the neighborhood. It was more like Gladys Kravitz spying out her window and noticing something was askew at Darrin and Samantha's house. That's a reference to the classic TV series "Bewitched" for you who might be under 50 years of age.... Check this out:
Vineland, NJPosted by
Lite Rock 96.9

Cash Reward Offered For Info About The Shooting Involving 10-Year-Old Vineland Girl

Tragedy struck Vineland on what was supposed to be a day of happiness and celebration as the nation celebrated America's birthday on the 4th of July. 10-year-old Jasayde Holder fell victim to gun shots as she was struck down and killed by bullets during a drive-by shooting on July 4th in Vineland. The identity of the shooter has yet to be identified, so now the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office is offering a cash reward of $2500 for information that will lead authorities to justice for the little girl gone too soon.
Pleasantville, NJPosted by
Lite Rock 96.9

New Video Shows Store Fire Spreading To Pleasantville Apartment Building Thursday Morning

No doubt, the Pleasantville Fire Department had an extremely busy (and dangerous) Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to battle a blaze that broke out in a store off of North Main Street in Pleasantville around 2:30 in the morning on Thursday. According to 6abc.com, the fire was extremely intense. So much so that the blaze eventually spread to a neighboring apartment complex.
Camden County, NJPosted by
Lite Rock 96.9

Cops: Man Wanted for Robbing Bank Inside Camden County Acme

Cops in Camden County are on the hunt for a man who they say robbed a bank that's inside of a busy supermarket Tuesday afternoon. At about 1:10 PM, a man entered the Acme Supermarket on East Evesham Rd. in Runnemede, he went directly to the Citizens Bank branch that's inside the supermarket, and passed a note to the teller, says Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer. That note, according to authorities, demanded money in specific denominations and also threatened to shoot the teller if she did not comply.
North Wildwood, NJPosted by
Lite Rock 96.9

North Wildwood NJ Police Look to Identify Assault Suspect

Police in North Wildwood are asking for the public's help in identifying a person they say is wanted for an assault on the Fourth of July. North Wildwood Police say they are looking for help in identifying the person in the accompanying photo. They say he's suspected of assaulting two victims on July 4th, around 11:45pm. Police say the assaults took place in the area of 7th Avenue and JFK Boulevard.
Egg Harbor Township, NJPosted by
Lite Rock 96.9

Egg Harbor Township Cops Looking to ID Woman in Unusually Clear Surveillance Photos

Lots of times, we see local police departments post pictures of people online when they need help identifying someone and, quite frankly, the pictures are often awful. You've seen them -- still photos from video surveillance footage that's zoomed-in to the point where all you see is an over-pixelated face and you can't even begin to even guess at who that person might be.
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
Lite Rock 96.9

70-year-old Man Indicted for 2020 Fatal Shooting in Atlantic City

In September, 2020, a dispute between two neighbors in Atlantic City left one person dead. Now, the person who authorities say pulled the trigger has been indicted. 70-year-old Maximo Santiago is facing first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon, and second-degree certain persons not to have weapons charges in connection to the death of 32-year-old Marketa E. Thorpe of Atlantic City, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner announced.
North Wildwood, NJPosted by
Lite Rock 96.9

North Wildwood Cops: Serial Bike Bandit Arrested Twice

Cops in North Wildwood say a serial bike bandit has been arrested twice in the city in the past two weeks. According to North Wildwood police, their detectives observed a bike being stolen from a property on the 100 block of W. Spruce Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. They say the suspect, 30-year-old Pedro Plasencia-Gonzalez of Wildwood, tried leaving the scene on the bike but he was stopped and arrested. During a search, cops found, "Plasencia-Gonzalez was in possession of approximately 20 wax folds of suspected heroin and a pair of bolt cutters."
Egg Harbor Township, NJPosted by
Lite Rock 96.9

Two Indicted on Felony Murder for 2020 Shooting in Egg Harbor Township

A Grand Jury has returned an indictment against two men who are charged in connection to the fatal shooting of Arturo Barrera III in Egg Harbor Township in January, 2020. Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner says 26-year-old Leonard B. Ludwigsen, Jr., of Egg Harbor Township was indicted on first-degree felony murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, second-degree possession of weapons for unlawful purposes, and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon charges.
Cumberland County, NJPosted by
Lite Rock 96.9

1 Child Dead and More Injured in Cumberland County Car Crash

It's a somber morning in Cumberland County as multiple families have been tragically impacted by a car accident that claimed a child's life last night on Route 55. Authorities had to shut down travel on both the north and southbound lanes of highway Route 55 last night after crash left one child dead and multiple injured. No official word has been publicly reported regarding the exact time of when the accident actually occurred, but it is known that 911 was contacted a few minutes before midnight, NBCPhiladelphia.com says.

Comments / 1

Community Policy