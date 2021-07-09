DraftKings (DKNG) and MLB Expand Relationship

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. The week of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game is not always the busiest. There is not a lot of on-field action. From last week’s column until now, most teams have only played three games each. Because of that, I had not planned to make a ton of changes to the rest of season rankings this week. But it feels like there has been quite a bit of news over the past week or so. That has resulted in a bit more volatility than I had originally anticipated this week. Let’s get right to it with some of the recent news that has the biggest impact on this week’s rankings.