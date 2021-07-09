Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Who's serving at this weekend's Taste of Buffalo

By Staff reports
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 8 days ago
The Taste of Buffalo in downtown Buffalo.

The Taste of Buffalo will be open for its usual festival hours, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday in downtown Buffalo.

As in years past, food and beverage tickets will be available to purchase using cash, MasterCard, or Visa, upon arrival at one of two ticket tents at the festival.

There are 27 restaurants/food trucks and two wineries participating in this weekend’s event.

The list of restaurants includes a mix of classic American and ethnic cuisines that represents the diverse food culture for which Western New York is known.

“The restaurants in this year’s Taste are some of Western New York’s favorites and we couldn’t be happier to be able to provide a venue for them to reunite with the public,” Taste Chairwoman Amber Hartman said earlier this year. “It’s been a long time since we’ve all been together as a community and Buffalonians are ready and willing to throw a party that supports the local businesses that have gone through so much over the past year.”

In partnership with the Independent Health Foundation, each participating restaurant will again offer a “Healthy Option” menu item that is lower in fat and sodium. In order to provide flexibility in menu planning and portioning, restaurants will also be given the option to provide smaller “taste portions” of one of their menu items.

The following restaurants and wineries will participate in the 38th annual Taste of Buffalo:

• A Gust of Sun (winery)

• Alex’s Place

• Babcias Pierogi

• The Bavarian Nut Co.

• Buffalo Soul

• BW’s Barbecue

• Carmine’s

• Casa Azul

• Cheesecake Guy

• The Cheesy Chick

• Chrusciki Bakery/Simply Pierogi

• Danny’s South

• Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles

• Eli Fish Brewing Company

• Lavin’s Food Truck

• Lloyd Taco

• Local Kitchen and Beer Bar

• Merritt Estates (winery)

• Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream

• Osteria 166

• Papi Grande

• Pizza Amore “The Wood Fire Way”

• Share Kitchen & Bar Room

• Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill

• Sweet Melody’s

• Sweet Life Dessert

• Tops Friendly Markets

• Venus Greek & Mediterranean

• Water Lily Cafe

The list of individual restaurant menu items are available on TasteofBuffalo.com.

