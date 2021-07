HanesBrands appointed LaTonya Groom as vice president, talent & diversity. “This new role illustrates the importance of talent and diversity in unlocking our full potential,” said Kristin Oliver, chief human resources officer for the company. “And we are thrilled to have a leader of LaTonya’s caliber join us as we build the talent we need to meet the demands of consumers and create opportunities for our 61,000 associates around the world.”