Northrop to build homes on moon orbit under $935 million NASA contract

StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

(Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp won a NASA contract worth $935 million to develop living quarters for the U.S. space agency's planned outpost in lunar orbit, the weapons maker said on Friday. Astronauts will live and conduct research in the Habitation And Logistics Outpost (HALO) made by Northrop for the...

www.streetinsider.com

