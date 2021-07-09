To Boldly Go: Paramount To Release First Four Star Trek Films in 4K
This week it was announced that Paramount Pictures and CBS Home Entertainment will release the first four Star Trek movies in the 4K format. The newly remastered films will be released later in 2021 as the series celebrates its 55th anniversary. This will be the first time the movies will be available in 4K. The current release date is set for September 7, 2021 and will be in stores as well as a digital release via Paramount.www.spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com
