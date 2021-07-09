To Boldly Go: Paramount To Release First Four Star Trek Films in 4K

Star Trek: The Motion Picture is about to boldly go where it’s never gone before: through a massive restoration. Robert Wise’s “Director’s Edition” of the 1979 original Star Trek film will soon be “prepared for presentation in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) and a new Dolby Atmos soundtrack,” according to the official Star Trek website. The whole process will reportedly take between six to eight months and will then debut exclusively on Paramount+, which has basically become the home for most things Star Trek these days. Now, in an ideal world, the film’s director would oversee something like this. However, Wise—who won Best Director and Best Picture Oscars twice for The Sound of Music and West Side Story—passed away in 2005 at the age of 91. In his place, Paramount has tapped producer David C. Fein, restoration supervisor Mike Matessino, and visual effects supervisor Daren R. Dochterman, who all worked with the Hollywood legend.