Door County, WI

Summer season sweetened with cherries

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour favorite cherry orchards in Door County are brimming with fruit this season. The county’s sweet and tart cherries are about a week ahead of last year thanks in part to the recent hot and humid weather pushing the crop along. For some orchard owners, that means visitors are able to pick their own cherries. For others, that means bringing out the heavy machinery and large staff out to the field to pick the millions of cherries hanging off of trees. Wood Orchard owner Steve Wood says the cold stretch earlier in the year caused cherry growers some concern, but Mother Nature is lending a hand now.

