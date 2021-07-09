Quentin Tarantino Comments on the Justice League Snyder Cut
Quentin Tarantino has been making headlines lately between his press tour for the new Once Upon a Time in Hollywood book and buying the historic Vista Theatre in Los Angeles. The director has hit a lot of topics during his various interviews, talking about everything from Bury Reynolds' death to stirring up an old controversy surrounding the portrayal of Bruce Lee in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. During a recent chat with CinemaBlend's podcast, Reel Blend, Tarantino was asked about Zack Snyder's Justice League and the director said he was interested in seeing the Snyder Cut.comicbook.com
