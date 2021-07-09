Quentin Tarantino Comments on the Justice League Snyder Cut

Zack Snyder's Justice League did give DC Comics fans some updated design n the DCEU relaunched film. One of the changes was an updated model for Steppenwolf that changed his entire body design into something a little more metallic. Prime 1 Studio has captured that version of Steppenwolf and brought him to life with their new Zack Snyder's Justice League 1/3 Scale Statue. Standing at over 40″ tall, the epic statue shows off the powerful Justice League villain as he wields one of the Mother Boxes as well as holding his axe. Prime 1 Studio did not hold back with the detail on this statue either, as each etching is showcased perfectly throughout his body. The statue will be a perfect collectible for any Snyder Cut fan and with his remarkable detail and size, he will be a centerpiece to any collection. The Steppenwolf 1/3 Scale Statue from Prime 1 Studio is priced at a whopping $1,499and set to release between November 2022 – January 2023. Pre-orders are already live right here and be on the lookout to add the Superman and Darkseid companion pieces to your collection as well.