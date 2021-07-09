7News Helping Hands, Easterns Automotive Group surprise soccer non-profit with $2,000!

Youth soccer is a big business, especially in the Washington, D.C. area. Typically, yearly costs range between $1,500 to $5,000 per player. Many kids from families without the necessary financial resources are left out of leagues because of their inability to pay. That's where the Open Goal Project comes into play. This non-profit, created in 2015, paves the way for underprivileged D.C. kids to play competitive soccer.