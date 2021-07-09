With Saks, Tiffany and More, American Dream Mall Will Open Its 300,00-Square-Foot Luxury Wing This Fall
The nation’s biggest mall is about to get a lot more luxurious. New Jersey’s American Dream mall announced on Thursday that its luxury wing will open on September 17. The 300,000-square-foot space within the megamall, dubbed The Avenue, will feature more than 20 high-end retail and dining options for shoppers. Sake Fifth Avenue will be one of the luxury anchors within the space, alongside Hermès, Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co., Dolce & Gabbana, and Mulberry and others. The wing’s dining options will be led by upscale restaurant Carpaccio, and there will even be a champagne bar called Brut.robbreport.com
