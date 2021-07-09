With Saks, Tiffany and More, American Dream Mall Will Open Its 300,00-Square-Foot Luxury Wing This Fall

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Outside the fall 2021 couture shows, street style was back and better than ever. Vogue’s Senior Fashion News writer, Emily Farra, described it perfectly: showgoers showed up in more “personal, eclectic ensembles” with a “refreshing new energy.” Captured by street-style photographer Acielle, you could feel how happy everyone was to be out at shows again—you could also make the case that the must-have accessory was a smile. Who can blame us; after a year plus of virtual fashion weeks and digital shows, it’s more than exciting to see a return to all-out dressing up and being together again, no matter the sartorial camp you identify with.